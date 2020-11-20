https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/report-one-of-the-affidavits-alleging-fraud-confused-voting-data-from-minnesota-with-michigan/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Very disturbing': People have thoughts about this video taken outside Detroit's absentee ballot counting center
November 4, 2020
AP: Many of those President Trump portrays as violent left-wing radicals are young suburban adults 'caught up in the moment'
October 20, 2020
Rick Wilson should probably suspend his little victory lap over Steve Bannon's arrest and indictment
August 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy