https://www.fresnobee.com/news/california/article247298024.html
About The Author
Related Posts
Must Be A Sign: Biden Placard Falls During Campaign Event – AGAIN!
October 27, 2020
Democrat Senator Crazy Mazie Hirono Says ‘Hell No’ On Senate Floor While Casting Vote Against Amy Coney Barrett
October 26, 2020
Operation Underway to Spring Clinton-Tied Pedophile Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell From Jail
October 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy