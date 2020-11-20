On Thursday evening, Mitt Romney launched another vicious attack on President Trump. As expected, the liberal media is showering him with praise.

Even though the Trump campaign is in the middle of intense court battles where they are presenting their evidence of fraud, Romney claims Trump has failed to even make a “plausible” case.

(I’m assuming Romney didn’t care to watch Rudy Giuliani’s 90-minute press conference on Thursday, but I digress.)

Here’s what he said:

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” he tweeted.

Did Mitt not care to watch the Trump press conference today?

At the end of the day, the left doesn’t really want to see the evidence of fraud. They just want to claim that Trump “doesn’t have any evidence” and move on.

However, the truth will come out. Stay tuned.