Robert De Niro blasted Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president Sasse condemns Giuliani’s ‘wild press conferences’: They ‘erode public trust’ Trump campaign legal fight keyed to court of public opinion MORE’s work with the Trump campaign to dispute election results across the country, saying the former New York City mayor is now “representing a mob family.”

During an appearance on “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinJill Biden: ‘Irresponsible’ for people to attend Trump rallies without masks Breonna Taylor’s family attorney calls for ‘peaceful protests in her name’ Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview MORE asked the actor what happened to Giuliani. She pointed out that he used to be a federal prosecutor.

“Giuliani used to prosecute actual mob bosses in the ’80s in federal court,” said Hostin, who is also former federal prosecutor. “What happened to him?”

“He’s the one who was prosecuting under the RICO Act, the way I understand it,” De Niro said in response. “And now he’s representing a mob family.”

“It’s crazy … I don’t know what happened to him. I feel bad for him,” he added.

Giuliani held a tense press conference on Thursday in which he made baseless and sometimes conspiratorial claims alleging the election was stolen from President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: ‘That should be paid for’ MORE. He referenced the film “My Cousin Vinny” at one point, and black streaks ran down his face from his hair as he spoke.

The conference received bipartisan backlash. Christopher Krebs, the top federal cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump this week, said it was “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history.”

De Niro said he “could not understand” why Giuliani would represent the president, and suggested that maybe he’s doing it “just for the attention, maybe desperation.” He added that Giuliani would receive more praise for speaking out against the president.

“I can’t understand because it’s just as easy to say ‘Look, I can’t buy into this, I can’t go along with this. It’s over, I’m out!’ ” De Niro said. “And he’d have so much respect and people would hire him, and want to hire him, and he’s going this other way, it’s just nuts.”

