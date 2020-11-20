https://neonnettle.com/news/13310-rudy-giuliani-evidence-is-emerging-from-american-patriots-in-both-parties

Trump lawyer reveals integrity case is mounting, lays out president’s pathways to victory

Rudy Giuliani says both Democrats and Republicans are coming forward with evidence

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has revealed that evidence in the campaign’s legal cases has been emerging from both Democrats and Republicans.

During a bombshell Thursday press conference, while flanked by other members of Trump’s legal team, Giuliani said American patriots from both parties have been giving sworn statements on election fraud.

Former NYC Mayor Giulini, who cut his teeth taking down New York’s mob bosses in the 1980s, said citizens from both sides of the aisle have expressed concerns about preserving U.S. election integrity.

“That takes us to Michigan, where there was an honest Democrat who said they were cheating,” Giuliani, Trump’s lead attorney, told reporters.

“We’ll show you her affidavit, because I know you keep reporting, falsely, that we have no evidence,” he said.

“That we have no specific acts of fraud.”

During the presser, Rudy Giuliani detailed Trump’s pathways top victory

“That’s because the coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself,” Giuliani continued.

“The American people are entitled to know this,” he said.

Giuliani warned that the press should not lie about what the investigation has revealed so far.

He said that it is Americans coming forward to share their stories of election fraud, who deserve to be heard.

“You don’t report to them that a citizen of this country, a very fine woman, who is willing to allow me to give you her name…” Giuliani said.

“I can’t give you all these affidavits, because if I do these people will be harassed, they will be threatened.”

But some were willing to make their affidavits public, including Jessie Jacob, who works for the city of Detroit, according to Breitbart.

“She was assigned to voting during in September,” Giuliani said.

“She was trained, basically, trained to cheat.

“She said, ‘I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee mail-in packages to be earlier than when they were sent.’”

WOW! Affidavits support that at 4:30am a truck pulled up to the Detroit center where they were counting ballots & dropped an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 ballots that voted for @JoeBiden only with NO down-ticket voting! @RudyGiuliani @RSBNetwork pic.twitter.com/AKcKylRRDm — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) November 19, 2020

“The supervisor made that announcement for all workers to engage in that fraudulent practice,” Giuliani said.

“That’s not me saying that. The’s an American citizen saying that under oath.”

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell described the legal team’s findings as ‘heartbreaking’

Giuliani also said this same woman said she saw election workers illegally coaching people on whom to vote for.

He told reporters much of the evidence is public and reporters can review it online, including the Michigan case, Constantino v. City of Detroit.

“All you’ve got to do to find out if I’m misleading you at all is to look at the lawsuits,” Giuliani said.

“Look what’s alleged, look at the affidavits.”

Elsewhere during the presser, fellow Trump lawyer Sidney Powell described their findings as “heartbreaking.”

She said President Trump won the election by a landslide before vowing to “take this country back.”

WATCH:

Giuliani said that while not all affidavits have been made public, citizens have provided hundreds of them.

