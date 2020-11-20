https://www.theepochtimes.com/rudy-giulianis-son-test-positive-for-covid-19_3586655.html

The son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine.

Andrew Giuliani, who currently serves as a special assistant to President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter saying that he was “experiencing mild symptoms” of the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and was “following all appropriate protocols” such as quarantine and conducting contact tracing.

This comes weeks after the president, members of his family, and several White House aides tested positive for the disease including White House aide Hope Hicks and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Several congress members have also tested positive for the disease. On Friday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the former governor of Florida, confirmed on social media that he had been infected by the virus.

“I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC,” Scott, 67, said in a social media statement.

“I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients,” he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who they do not live with, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Giuliani’s father, Rudy Giuliani, is currently leading the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The Trump campaign has launched several legal challenges in battleground states alleging election irregularities in an attempt to block the certification of results. Although many of the lawsuits have alleged voter fraud, the campaign has yet to provide detailed evidence and witnesses to back up its claims.

During a press conference on Thursday, the former mayor claimed that the campaign has at least ten witnesses who are ready to testify about voter fraud in court but cannot be revealed publicly now because doing so would put their lives in jeopardy. He also claimed that he has at least 1,000 sworn affidavits from citizens alleging wrongdoing that is “enough to overturn any election.”

“If we are going to present things in court, if we present it to you, judges are not going to be very happy with us. And finally, I have to tell you, our witnesses don’t want to be exposed to the tender mercy of a vicious press,” he said.

For the Thanksgiving period, the CDC is recommending Americans not to travel due to COVID-19. CDC and other health officials have instead encouraged Americans to do virtual gatherings.

“As we look ahead to Thanksgiving next week, I urge Americans to listen to guidance from their state and local governments, and consult CDC’s guidelines about how gatherings can be made as safe as possible,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people you live with and through virtual celebrations. Gathering indoors with people who aren’t members of your household is a high-risk activity for spreading the virus.”

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

