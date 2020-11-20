http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6BMzrnk40G4/

In a Friday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) sounded off on the split in the Democratic Party over the far-left lurch towards socialism within the party.

Scalise, noting that Americans continue to reject socialism at the ballot box, said House Republicans intend to “fight” a socialist agenda “tooth and nail.”

“If you look at where these members are, they’re not moderates anymore,” Scalise argued. “They’re liberals versus the socialists on the Democrat side. And frankly, the liberals were voting for the socialist agenda the last two years. Everything from the Green New Deal, to Medicare for All, to defunding the police and raising taxes — they voted for it. The voters rejected them, and now they’re yelling about it. You know, if they just voted with us and worked with us on a lot of things, they would not have had those problems, but regardless of that, we’re going to continue fighting for the conservative beliefs we have, and we have at least a dozen more members coming in than we had before to join us in the fight. We have a great new class of Republican freshmen and a lot of energy they’re bringing to fight socialism. So, if they’re going to try to move a socialist agenda, we’re going to fight it tooth and nail. And they’ll be rejected at the ballot

again, and we’ll win the majority back. Our views haven’t changed.”

