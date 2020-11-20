https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kelly-loeffler-georgia-senate-senator/2020/11/20/id/998085

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., was hit with several congressional ethics complaints that accuse her of soliciting campaign contributions while taping a television interview at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Hill.

The Georgia Democratic Party and the American Democracy Legal Fund each filed separate complaints claiming Loeffler violated federal law and ethics rules that prohibit senators from asking for campaign contributions on federal property.

Earlier this week, Loeffler appeared on Fox News and asked for campaign donations leading up to her Jan. 5 runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

“We know that hundreds of millions of dark, liberal money is pouring into our state. That’s why it’s so important that everyone across the country get involved,” Loeffler said during the Fox News interview. “They can visit KellyforSenate.com to chip in five or 10 bucks and get involved, volunteer.”

Scott Hogan, the executive director of the Georgia Democratic Party, responded to the interview in a letter to the Justice Department.

“Senator Loeffler deliberately violated the clear spirit and the intent of the law, and the basic principles of public integrity,” Hogan wrote. “The Department of Justice must investigate Senator Loeffler immediately to hold her accountable and prevent further erosion of the public trust in our elected representatives.”

