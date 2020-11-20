https://www.dailywire.com/news/senator-on-if-democrats-win-ga-senate-seats-imagine-living-in-a-world-designed-by-the-post-office

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned in an interview this week on Fox News that if Democrats win the two Georgia Senate runoff races, the result will be a country that is run as if it were designed by the Post Office.

“When I’m asked why it’s important to vote for the Republican candidates in Georgia, here’s what I say, Republicans aren’t perfect, but the other side is crazy,” Kennedy told anchor Bill Hemmer. “Not all of them, but many of them.”

“I can’t answer the question any better than I did the other day, if we lose Georgia, we lose the Senate majority,” Kennedy continued. “If we lose the Senate majority, Senator Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders, Speaker Pelosi, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez are in charge.”

“And if they get control you have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, a business owner, a parent, a gun owner, a cop, a person of faith, or an unborn baby,” he continued. “Now, this group doesn’t do nuance. They want you to send, just send all your money, and send your freedom to Washington and stop and think about the selection. They believe in government—the be all and end all. Do you really want to have all decisions in your life made for you out of Washington, D.C., where common sense is illegal?”

“Do you really believe that we’re really one tax increase away from prosperity? They do,” he added. “Do you really want the federal government making your health care decisions for you and running the health care delivery system? If you think the federal government should do that, I want you to close your eyes and imagine living in a world designed by the Post Office.”

WATCH:

.@SenJohnKennedy on Dems if they win in Georgia: “If they get control, you have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, a business owner, a parent, a gun owner, a cop, a person of faith or unborn baby….Imagine living in a world designed by the Post Office.” pic.twitter.com/TvY9anI32t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2020

