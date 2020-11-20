https://www.theepochtimes.com/server-fired-for-filming-video-of-maskless-nebraska-governor_3587023.html

A server in Nebraska was terminated after filming video of Gov. Pete Ricketts inside a restaurant while not wearing a mask. Karina Montanez, 25, filmed the video on Nov. 3 at DJ’s Dugout in Bellevue. “I was bothered by his actions as someone who has medical conditions myself and go to work on the daily risking of getting infected. Then here comes our governor who has NOT been wanting to put a state mask mandate, come in and mingle and take pictures as if he were a celebrity. It simply rubbed me the wrong way,” Montanez told The Epoch Times via Twitter direct message. Employees at the establishment are required to wear masks but customers are not. DJ’s didn’t respond to a request for comment. In a statement, CEO Sunni Renner confirmed the firing. “DJ’s Dugout terminated one of its employee’s after learning that the employee recently posted a video …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

