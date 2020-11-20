https://hannity.com/media-room/sheriffs-say-no-some-california-police-officials-say-they-wont-enforce-newsoms-10pm-curfew/

Some Police Departments in California are publicly rebuking Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently imposed curfew; telling residents they simply won’t enforce his order that says all residents must be in their homes after 10pm.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is aware of Governor Newsom’s latest stay-at-home orders and curfew… In short, we will not be actively enforcing the curfew order,” posted the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s official Twitter account.

Here is our position on the curfew and stay-at-home orders issued yesterday by Governor Newsom: pic.twitter.com/QBdraCTLmY — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 20, 2020

Newsom imposed a “limited” curfew Thursday night for most residents in the Golden State; mandating everyone stay home between the hours of 10pm and 5am to slow the spread of CoVID-19.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Breaking: Gov. Newsom on Thursday announced a mandatory nighttime stay-at-home order that will be instituted throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases. https://t.co/PzY5SypqU6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 19, 2020

“Roughly 94% of Californians — 37 million people — live in counties that are in the purple tier, which has forced many businesses in those communities to suspend or severely restrict the number of customers allowed indoors,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

