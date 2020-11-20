http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/txKDOC4n4lE/

Actor Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty after being charged with battery and petty theft over an altercation with a man that occurred in June, according to reports.

LaBeouf’s lawyer appeared in an L.A. court on Thursday to enter his client’s plea and learned that the next court date is Jan. 20, Yahoo reported.

The charges stem from an altercation in which the 34-year-old actor got in a fight with a man around June 12. According to some reports, LaBeouf allegedly confronted a man and took a hat off his head, resulting in a scuffle. No one was seriously injured in the confrontation but the man filed charges against the actor. Police reportedly determined that LaBeouf was the aggressor in the incident.

The alleged fight in June is far from the actor’s only run-in with the law. In 2017, for instance, the Transformers star was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. While being fingerprinted at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, LaBeouf said a one of the black officers is going “straight to hell” because he is black and a police officer.

The Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull star later blamed his arrest on “white privilege.”

In April, the LaBeouf got in a shouting match with a man in an L.A. bowling alley whom LaBeouf accused of being a “fucking racist.” He was thrown out of the establishment over the incident.

LaBeouf even lied to police and claimed to be a U.S. Army veteran whiling being arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas, in 2015.

