https://noqreport.com/2020/11/20/sidney-powell-will-save-the-nation-within-the-next-two-weeks/

It’s rarely a good idea to put all of your eggs in one basket, particularly when the stakes are as high as they are with the presidential election. Thankfully, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the President’s legal team, as well as several other independent attorney groups, are working multiple angles to bring this attempted coup into the light so we can get a correct, lawful outcome.

Since a couple of days after the election, we’ve focused on Dominion Voting Systems as the most likely avenue through which massive voter fraud could be exposed. We stick by that conviction, particularly following the report by Sidney Powell that she has enough evidence to turn this election around “within the next two weeks. According to Newsmax:

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell Friday claimed her team will be able to prove, in court, all of their claims concerning the election “within the next two weeks,” as “we have more than enough evidence now.”

“We have more evidence now than the present population is imprisoned on,” Powell told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, while laughing off a statement from Dominion Voting Systems denying the attorneys’ claim that the company’s software was used to pull votes away from President Donald Trump and give them to Democrat challenger Joe Biden, and that the company had ties to Venezuela.

“All I can tell you is that well, the company might have somehow severed or tried to sever the relationships recently, I don’t know how they are parsing their words, but I can tell you that the company was started with Venezuelan money in Venezuela for the express purpose of rigging elections for Hugo Chavez,” Powell said.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Dominion Voting Systems has been used by 1700 voting districts, including in the most challenged states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. As we reported on November 6th, the spotlight was first shined post-election on Dominion following an anomaly that was later identified as “human error.”

Powell has led the efforts to go after Dominion for the Trump team. The revelations she has been trickling out have been bombshells individually. When seen as a whole, it becomes clear that if she can prove it, this is a legitimate conspiracy. Newsmax continued:

She also claimed that there were people who were “in the control room” and how they “watched how the votes” were flipped in real time.

“We have evidence now of information from the systems going to three or four different foreign countries during the time of the election, those countries themselves could have watched the live votes come in and changed at the numbers,” said Powell. “There’s significant evidence of foreign interference from the worst communist countries on the Earth with our election.”

Dominion has strongly denied all of the campaign’s claims, insisting that it is a nonpartisan U.S. company that has no ties with Venezuela or other countries, that it does not have the ability to monitor votes in real time, and that all results are “100% auditable.”

But when Bartiromo asked Powell what the “most stunning, most egregious” piece of evidence the campaign has, Powell referred to a young military officer “who saw it all done and was there when it was created.”

“We’ve got all kinds of evidence that is mathematically irrefutable by experts, including three professors at Princeton, and it all proves the same thing, the evidence of individual poll watchers who saw votes come in, saw the machines manipulated,” she added.

There is no reason to doubt Sidney Powell. Her entire reputation and career are on the line. The fact that her claims are so bold is an indicator that she is fully confident in the end result: Reelection for President Trump. We should be just as confident.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

