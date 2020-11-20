https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-grants-request-to-drop-hearing-on-mueller-grand-jury-documents_3587663.html
The Supreme Court on Friday has granted a request to drop a scheduled hearing over whether a House Committee has the right to access grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee has been seeking access to grand jury information redacted from Mueller’s 448-page report, including transcripts or exhibits referenced in the redactions. In July 2019, the panel filed an application for a court order to authorize the release of certain grand jury materials related to the Mueller report. The House was seeking the documents as part of its ongoing investigations into President Donald Trump in an attempt to find impeachable offenses against him. The case, cited as Department of Justice v. Committee on the Judiciary, reached the nation’s top court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2–1 to uphold a district court’s decision ordering the Justice Department (DOJ) to turn over grand jury material referenced …