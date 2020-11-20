https://www.independentsentinel.com/suspicious-military-ballots-went-for-biden-in-large-numbers/

Witnesses of the recount of the presidential election in Georgia, now called for Joe Biden again after the recount, have signed sworn statements testifying to having observed ballots cast for President Donald Trump being counted as though they were cast for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Lin Wood filed the affidavits with a federal court in Georgia on Nov. 17 as part of an emergency motion seeking to block Georgia’s election results certification.

Nine of the affiants swore to have seen suspiciously pristine, uncreased mail ballots, uniformly and perfectly filled out, almost always for Biden.

In one case, a batch of such ballots included 500 ballots in a row, all cast for Biden. Several witnesses, including a Democrat, testified to the suspiciously pristine ballots.

Also noteworthy were the suspicions around the military ballots.

SUSPICIOUS MILITARY BALLOTS

Debra J. Fisher testified to the following.

2. On November 16, 2020, I witnessed the various issues on military and overseas ballots.

All military and overseas ballots I reviewed were very clean. No bubbles were colored outside of the line. Not one ballot used an “x” or checkmark. The ballots I observed were marked in black ink and were for Biden. Not one ballot had a selection crossed out to change the vote selection. I noticed that almost all of the ballots I reviewed were for Biden. Many batches went 100% for Biden. I also observed that the watermark on a least 3 ballots were solid gray instead of transparent, leading me to believe the ballot was counterfeit. I challenged this and the Elections Director said it was a legitimate ballot and was due to different printers. Many ballots had markings for Biden only, and no markings on the rest of the ballot. This did not occur on any of the Trump ballots I observed. Ballots were rejected because people chose 2 or more candidates. I found it odd that none of this happened with the military ballots. HOSTILITY AND CARELESSNESS

Several Republican affiants say they faced open hostility by the election officials, who didn’t treat the Democratic observers the same way.

“Ballots were placed in unmarked bins that are unattended or just placed randomly on a counter just lying around. There appeared to be little, if any, supervision, or control,” Tiffany Savage, a recount monitor for the Trump campaign, testified.

One box of ballots was left unattended for two days, Savage said. Other boxes and bags were left lying around in the open, secured only with blank tags that could be easily cut and replaced with those lying around.

“There was no way to tell if any counting was accurate,” she wrote.

There’s more, but this gives you an idea of what the evidence looks like. Is it enough to overturn the election?

