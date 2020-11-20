https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/anomalies-bounds-results-not-believable-former-us-attorney-joe-digenova-bidens-attempted-steal-2020-presidential-election/

Former US Attorney Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were on Newsmax with Grant Stintchfield this evening. DiGenova addressed Big Media’s reaction to today’s historical event where he and the Trump Legal Team laid out the evidence of how the Democrats executed the most horrific crime in US history in stealing the 2020 Presidential election from President Trump.

The Democrats’ crimes in this year’s election far surpass their efforts to have President Trump removed as a result of the Mueller criminal investigation (Mueller and his team were criminals). This is a horrible travesty. The Democrats don’t care about the country, they care about power. DiGenova shared about a FOX News reporter’s reaction to their presser and the strategy the Trump Legal team is working on to address the Democrat crimes:

Well, Kristin Fisher and the rest of the FOX team are fools and liars. The news conference today provided ample evidence… What you said is very important, Grant. Statistical analysis. We have statisticians and mathematicians going over the returns that are now in and are available. What they are doing is they are going to show that the anomalies are so out of bounds that the results are not believable. And therefore that is evidence in and of itself.

The Trump team is on the path that makes the most sense. They are addressing the voter fraud with a substantial amount of evidence and then identifying the many vote anomalies that prove Biden couldn’t have made it out of his basement let alone set the record for the most votes ever in a Presidential election.

We’ve daily reported on numerous instances of voter fruad and the statistical anomalies that DiGenova is referring to. The ‘Drop and Roll’ is one of many items we noted that doesn’t make sense.

There is no way Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Anyone with an open mind who cherishes justice and who looks at the evidence DiGenova is referring to knows it too.

