https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/11/20/the-morning-briefing-recounts-and-lawsuits-are-karma-for-4-years-of-dems-lying-about-russia-n1161060

Recounting Russia

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m not wearing a mask.

I will be brief in the Briefing today. We probably could all use a head start on the weekend.

There have been any number of frustrating things to deal with during the past couple of weeks. In victory or defeat, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are insufferable. We’ve all known that for a very long time but — and we have said this a lot lately — they’re getting even worse.

They are complaining about President Trump’s legal right to make sure that the election to decide the leader of the free world wasn’t compromised in any way. It’s seems a reasonable thing to do, but we are dealing with liberals here, so reasonable doesn’t factor into the equation much.

The painstaking, necessary scrutiny of ballots in key states continues, much to the chagrin of the Democrats. If they are so certain of victory, this delay shouldn’t mean much to them. They’re acting as if they’re terrified of what may be found out.

I will admit that my opinion on how this will all eventually end up now changes almost hourly. Honestly, I find it to be fascinating political theater now. We’re going to make it through this as a country, but we are going to be a little beat up. For the moment, I am content to watch all of this play out for as long as it needs to.

Tyler wrote yesterday about some of the most recent developments:

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis gave a blockbuster press conference on Thursday in which they ran down the legal case for the president’s repeated claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani insisted that the evidence the campaign has collected suggests that “more than double” the margin of votes required to flip the election in six swing states are provably illegal, meaning Trump will have won them when only legal votes are counted. Ellis insisted that the legal challenges are not aimed at reversing the preliminary election results, however, but at restoring election integrity. “In the states that we have indicated in red, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona, we more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of provable, illegal ballots,” Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, said. Giuliani insisted that the amount of evidence Team Trump has compiled suggests that Democrats cooked up a voter fraud scheme across the country.

Anyone who has been involved in politics and paying attention to Democrats as long as I have knows that last line is entirely believable.

As of now, there do seem to be some valid reasons to not roll over and play dead merely because the Democrats and the MSM want us to.

Even if there weren’t, I don’t care:

Again, none of this caterwauling from the leftmedia resonates after four years of “RUSSIA!” and unquestioning, winking reactions every time Granny Maojackets went in front of a camera and claimed that she really won in 2016. https://t.co/f0mZ7qXReB — SFK (@stephenkruiser) November 19, 2020

After what the Democrats put this president and the country through with the Russia collusion hoax, the impeachment charade, and four years of flat-out saying that the 2016 election wasn’t legitimate I don’t care if the Left has to suffer frustration forever. Put simply: they’ve brought this on themselves.

If they had, for even a moment at any time in the last four years, not been thoroughly awful then maybe we might all be able to search for some common ground.

Now, as I recently said on Facebook, I’ve spent every day since the election looking all over my house and I can’t find the kumbaya anywhere.

Karma has entered the building, and will be staying awhile.

Lookin’ At You, England, France, and Germany…

Saudi Academic Prof. Abdullah Al-Ghathami: Western Governments Are to Blame for Allowing Islamist Extremism, Terrorism to Flourish Domestically pic.twitter.com/8MAVWoniWC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 20, 2020

I Don’t Mind Getting Hate Traffic But…

Don’t lie about me.

A post of mine is referenced in this piece by @HenryKarlsonIII and it misrepresents what I wrote. I said I wanted Trump to go scorched earth on the Deep State, Karlson said I wanted Trump to go scorched earth on the United States. https://t.co/EnCbFzUnJX — SFK (@stephenkruiser) November 20, 2020

Bee Me

Time Traveler Arrives From 3000 A.D. And Oh No! He’s Still Wearing A Mask! https://t.co/f0RXA0ZTkV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

This is a quick but good clip. Let’s get to the weekend as fast as we can.

Given the option, most turkeys would prefer not to be basted.

___

