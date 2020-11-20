http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NAAVETBgE4E/

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on the press conference led by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani a day earlier.

The Arkansas Republican argued the time for press conferences had passed, and the present was for court proceedings.

“I think where we are is to the point that we need the evidence to be adduced in court,” Cotton said. “Rudy Giuliani and the president’s lawyers have multiple lawsuits filed around the country. We’re to the point, though, where this is time not for politicians or for press conferences. That was during the election. This is a time for evidence in court.”

“So you still have some recounts going on, as we heard, in Wisconsin, and potentially another recount in Georgia,” he added. “But this will be decided in the end on the law and the facts.”

