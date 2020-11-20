https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-backers-threatened-with-blacklist_3587549.html

Ronald Reagan biographer Craig Shirley responded to threats of punishment towards Trump staff and supporters by political speakers on the far left.

Shirley called these—threats of “tortious interference.” “Tortious interference has been a law since before the Constitution.”

A form of tortious interference is when someone improperly interferes with a business relationship or transaction between a person and a third party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) requested on Twitter that Trump appointees and supporters be listed and recorded.

From NTD News

