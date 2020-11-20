http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZyXTrwSwOuk/

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Morning with Maria,” Trump lawyer Sidney Powell responded to Tucker Carlson, who a night earlier had said his show had asked for evidence from Powell to back up allegations electronic voting machines had changed millions of votes that went for President Donald Trump.

Powell called Carlson’s requests “insulting, demanding and rude.”

“I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” she said. “In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the math and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person.”

“He was insulting, demanding and rude,” Powell added. “And I told him not to contact me again, in those terms.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

