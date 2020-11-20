https://www.oann.com/trump-to-take-part-in-virtual-g20-summit-this-weekend-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-to-take-part-in-virtual-g20-summit-this-weekend-official

November 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual G20 summit this weekend, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was expected to be involved in G20 events both on Saturday and Sunday from the White House.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft)

