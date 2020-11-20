https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-sidney-powell-election-fraud

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson called out Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on air recently alleging he reached out to the attorney following the Trump legal team’s press conference about election fraud asking her for direct evidence of her claims — but never received any.

In the opening monologue for his show Thursday night, Carlson said that he did not dismiss any of Powell’s claims but was genuinely interested in the evidence she might have. Powell has argued that leftist-run voting software is responsible for flipping millions of votes from President Trump to Democratic nominee Joe Biden and thus stealing the election.

However, according to Carlson, when he reached out to Powell in earnest looking for that evidence, she became angry and failed to provide any.

“She never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests — polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her,” Carlson alleged. “When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they also told us Powell has never given them any evidence, either.”

“Powell did say that electronic voting is dangerous, and she’s right, but she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one,” Carlson added.

During the Thursday afternoon press conference, Powell suggested that George Soros along with other communist influencers around the world interfered in the U.S. election through weaknesses in Dominion Voting Systems software.

She went on to describe how “one very strong witness” told the Trump legal team how the voting software that was used in several battleground states has technological vulnerabilities, such as “backdoors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb drive stuck in it.”

In response to Carlson’s public criticism, Powell told the Washington Examiner’s Anthony Leonardi, “Apparently Mr. Carlson missed the news conference today,” adding, “I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations.”

“Evidence continues to pour in, but a 5-minute television hit is not my focus now. Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities,” she continued.

Later, speaking with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Powell claimed that when Carlson reached out to her, she sent him an affidavit and offered another witness to appear on his show.

“No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” Powell insisted. “In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person.”

“But he was very insulting, demanding, and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms,” Powell said.

President Trump’s legal team argued Thursday that their press conference amounted to an opening statement of their allegations and that the evidence they will demonstrate in court will be sufficient to overturn the election.

