https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/11/20/tucker-carlson-discounts-sidney-powells-election-claims-she-responds-on-fox-news-n282614
About The Author
Related Posts
Screeching BLM, Women’s March, Biden supporters INVADE pro-Barrett #ImWithHer rally, STORM stage, halt FREE SPEECH
October 17, 2020
PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Tennessee In Basketball Saturday
December 26, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy