Tucker Carlson discusses his attempts to contact Sidney Powell

“She never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests–polite requests. Not a page.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is unwilling to share the evidence detailed during her press briefing earlier in the day:

“She never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests–polite requests. Not a page.”pic.twitter.com/GKJKJHW8Xp

— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 20, 2020