Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded to the latest claims by Trump attorney Sidney Powell by saying that if she can prove her claims, she will have uncovered “the greatest crime in the history of this country.” Carlson added that no one he has spoken to in the White House or on Trump’s legal team has seen any evidence that backs up Powell’s claim that millions of votes were secretly changed from President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

“Last night in a segment about voter fraud and investigations into it, we told you about Sidney Powell, the former federal prosecutor, and her claim that roughly 7 million votes were secretly changed on election night by vote-rigged vote counting software,” Carlson said. “Well in the last 24 hours since we did that, we’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White House and people close to the president. Like us, they have concluded that this election was not fair; like us, they’re willing to believe any explanation for what happened; like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes — doesn’t mean it didn’t happen; it might have happened. It means they haven’t seen any evidence that it happened — and by ‘they’ we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team — they have not seen Powell’s evidence either, no testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself.”

“So, that’s where we are,” Carlson continued. “Sidney Powell came on Fox this morning and suggested we may not have to wait much longer.”

“‘I fully expect,’ she says, ‘that we will be able to prove all of it in a court within the next two weeks,’” Carlson said. “Well, as far as we’re concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove that technology companies switched millions of votes and stole a presidential election, she will have, almost single-handedly, uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country, and no one will be more grateful for that than us.”

