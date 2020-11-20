https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/twelve-hour-wait-the-aurora-co-police-dept-is-begging-people-to-eat-somewhere-else-after-new-in-n-out-burger-opens/

A new In-N-Out Burger restaurant opened in Aurora, Colorado today and let’s just say traffic is a little bit of a problem:

It’s official, traffic is double double animal style right now all around the mall. We are on hand helping manage the massive traffic response. Be patient and be kind. Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you. https://t.co/p2wlfhTvVM pic.twitter.com/e9QxnFaRdF — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

According to the Aurora Police Department, the line is now 12 hours long and they are begging people to go eat somewhere else:

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Guys, just drive to the one in Utah:

It’s only 7 hours and 43 minutes from Aurora, Colorado to the In-N-Out in Orem, Utah. https://t.co/RkjT619WUn — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 20, 2020

In other words, people would rather have the country’s best fast-food burger (this editor, raised in Los Angeles, is biased) than learn if they have Covid-19 or not:

For comparison: On the right, the line for COVID testing at Water World at 9:55 a.m. On the left, the In-N-Out line (which wraps AROUND THE MALL) in Aurora at 10:15 a.m. Y’all. pic.twitter.com/OIklJ5QhkL — Ben Warwick (@BenCBS4) November 20, 2020

The line reportedly started forming on Tuesday:

The drive-thru line for the Aurora, Colorado In-N-Out which opened today, started forming on TUESDAY. Lines like that are for shoes, not burgers. Now having said that, here’s my In-N-Out shoes, have fun at jelly school, ya salty bitches. pic.twitter.com/bEQ8uoL8tB — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) November 20, 2020

And this is pretty crazy, we’ll admit:

Opening day at In-N-Out in Aurora. @GovofCO is this what level red looks like? pic.twitter.com/Jt3bOY1eNP — Just Another Greg (@Gory_Veej) November 20, 2020

