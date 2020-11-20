https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/twelve-hour-wait-the-aurora-co-police-dept-is-begging-people-to-eat-somewhere-else-after-new-in-n-out-burger-opens/

A new In-N-Out Burger restaurant opened in Aurora, Colorado today and let’s just say traffic is a little bit of a problem:

According to the Aurora Police Department, the line is now 12 hours long and they are begging people to go eat somewhere else:

Guys, just drive to the one in Utah:

In other words, people would rather have the country’s best fast-food burger (this editor, raised in Los Angeles, is biased) than learn if they have Covid-19 or not:

The line reportedly started forming on Tuesday:

And this is pretty crazy, we’ll admit:

