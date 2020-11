https://www.oann.com/u-n-chief-warns-yemen-in-imminent-danger-of-famine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-n-chief-warns-yemen-in-imminent-danger-of-famine

November 20, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that Yemen “is now in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades.”

“In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost,” Guterres said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook