https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-seems-important-dominion-refused-testify-pa-house-committee-today-lawyered-instead/

As reported earlier Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee on Friday.

BREAKING: Last night, officials with Dominion Voter Systems backed out of testifying before the Pennsylvania House State Govt Committee today. PA House Republicans will hold a press conference this morning to address Dominion’s failure to appear. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 20, 2020

Following Dominion’s refusal to testify House GOP lawmakers scheduled a press conference at 10 AM Eastern.

TODAY AT 10:

After Dominion Voting Systems backed out of attending a planned fact-finding hearing with the #PAHouse State Government Committee, committee members will now hold a press conference to discuss the election. ⌚ 10 a.m.

🖥 https://t.co/3TMrRrUqKg pic.twitter.com/ZjElJkSswf — PA House Republicans (@PAHouseGOP) November 20, 2020

The PA House GOP leader accused Dominion of “slapping Pennsylvanians in their face” He went on to ask, “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?”

We now know that Dominion not only bailed on the hearing today but they LAWYERED UP INSTEAD!

Does that sound like a company on the up-and-up?

Via Emerald Robinson from Newsmax.

