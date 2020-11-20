https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/update-seems-important-dominion-refused-testify-pa-house-committee-today-lawyered-instead/

As reported earlier Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee on Friday.

Following Dominion’s refusal to testify House GOP lawmakers scheduled a press conference at 10 AM Eastern.

The PA House GOP leader accused Dominion of “slapping Pennsylvanians in their face” He went on to ask, “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?”

We now know that Dominion not only bailed on the hearing today but they LAWYERED UP INSTEAD!

Does that sound like a company on the up-and-up?

Via Emerald Robinson from Newsmax.

