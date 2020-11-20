https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/526942-vatican-instagram-investigating-popes-account-liking-lingerie

The Vatican has called on Instagram to assist in an investigation after Pope FrancisPope FrancisBiden’s fellow Catholics helped deliver him to the White House Biden speaks with leaders of Israel, India The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets MORE’s official account liked an image of a Brazilian model wearing lingerie.

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported Tuesday that the Vatican was looking into a picture featuring Brazilian model and Twitch streamer Natalia Garibotto that had been “liked” by the Pope’s verified Instagram account, @franciscus.

The image shows Garibotto wearing a lingerie outfit resembling a school uniform, with her largely uncovered posterior clearly visible.

While CNA reported that it is unclear when the Pope’s account liked the image, it was visible and reported by news outlets on Nov. 13, and was then unliked on Nov. 14.

An official for the Holy See Press Office declined to comment on the event when contacted by CNA, although sources close to the Vatican press office confirmed that the Instagram account is managed by a team of employees and that an internal investigation is being conducted.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told CNN on Friday that it was “in touch with Instagram to find out what happened.”

Facebook, which owns Instagram, reportedly told CNN that “the issue is currently being investigated in close contact with The Holy See.”

While the Pope’s official Instagram account has approximately 7.4 million followers, the account does not follow anyone back, with CNN reporting that there was no evidence indicating that the Pope himself liked the image.

COY Co., Garibotto’s management and publicity firm, brought attention to the incident on its Instagram account, writing, “COY Co. has received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING thanks to our iconic queen,” tagging Garibotto along with a laughing emoji.

Garibotto also commented on the matter, tweeting on Nov. 13, “At least I’m going to heaven.”

