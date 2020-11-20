https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/via-attorney-lin-wood-georgia-woman-witnesses-shredding-company-shredding-ballots-calls-police-films-shredding-recycling-company-destroying-evidence-elections-office-cobb-county/

Attorney Lin Wood posted photos and video on Friday of alleged Shredding Company truck leaving elections office in Cobb County Georgia.

Two Georgian women filmed the shredding company trucks picking up the “trash” from the Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County.

One woman said she saw the employees shredding evidence.

Why was an A1 Shredding & Recycling https://t.co/oL5c7B0XGw truck picking up election documents/materials at Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County,, GA minutes ago? They may be destroying evidence. Cobb County GA Patriots need to demand answers NOW!!!#FightBack — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

The woman Susan Knox filmed the truck picking up the trash from the elections office.

Election evidence about to be destroyed in Cobb County, GA? DEMAND answers, Cobb County, GA Patriots!!!#FightBack pic.twitter.com/PCQHI0hX88 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

Susan says in the video she witnessed the Shredding Company destroying evidence from the Cobb County election center.

Susan Knox is a courageous American Patriot. There are millions more like Susan. Get busy!!!#FightBack pic.twitter.com/Xga8tM3In1 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

What election/materials are in these bins being picked up at the election office at Jim R. Miller Park this morning by A1 Shredding & Recycling? Absentee ballot envelopes??? Cobb County, GA Patriots must DEMAND answers NOW. #FightBack pic.twitter.com/XjljSKWz9u — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020

The woman even followed the shredding company truck after it left the elections office.

