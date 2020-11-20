https://www.libertynation.com/voter-fraud-deniers-contradict-themselves/

The Democrats and their close friends and allies in the corporate press continue to insist that the 2020 presidential election was as pure as the driven snow, utterly free of any form of voter fraud that one could imagine. They frequently mock, lambast, and demonize anyone who dares to suggest that there was any sliver of funny business going on at the polls.

Progressives like to appear as if they are absolutely certain that there is no evidence of voter fraud, even though mounting piles of affidavits suggest there may have been. But for all their blustering, the actions of some of these individuals betray a distinct lack of confidence in their own narrative.

Leftists Harass Members of Trump’s Legal Team

According to court papers filed on Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, Philadelphia attorney Linda Kerns, who is part of the legal team representing President Trump’s campaign, has received a slew of threats from those wishing to stop the lawsuits and investigations. The documents explain that Kerns “has been the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and US Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety.”

The New York Post noted that “the stunning revelation came two days after Kerns, a solo practitioner, sought sanctions against a lawyer from the firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for leaving her an ‘abusive voicemail’ on Saturday night.”

Kerns also stated in court documents that she had “been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive emails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason — all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.”

This is not the only example of leftists harassing attorneys representing the president in his efforts to contest the results of the election. The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Super PAC run by NeverTrump Republicans, launched an online harassment campaign on social media against law firms representing the president.

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, one of the firms in the Lincoln Project’s crosshairs, gave in to the pressure and withdrew from one of the president’s lawsuits. Days before, the Super PAC posted a tweet urging its followers to create LinkedIn accounts and harass employees of the firm. They told users to ask these individuals “how they can work for an organization trying to overturn the will of the American people.”

The Lincoln Project even went so far as to publish the contact information of two of the attorneys involved with the case, calling on its followers to “make them famous.” Twitter later removed this post because it violated its terms and conditions.

Why Go to These Lengths?

Despite their rhetoric, progressives are not behaving like people who are completely confident that no voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. In fact, they seem to be outright worried that someone might find evidence that there were illicit practices that dragged Biden to supposed victory on Nov. 3.

If these folks were actually sure that absolutely no voter fraud occurred, why would they go to these extremes? What would be the point of trying to intimidate members of Trump’s legal team? These look more like the actions of people engaged in a desperate cover-up, not individuals who believe in what they’re selling to the American public.

The reality is that if the Democrats were so assured in their denials of voter fraud, they wouldn’t have such a problem with the matter being investigated. Indeed, they would welcome a probe into the matter because they know it would not turn up any damning evidence. Instead, they act like children with their hands caught in the cookie jar, hoping that mommy won’t find out what they have been up to.

Regardless of how this turns out, it is clear that some progressives are worried that funny business occurred at the polls, even if it wasn’t enough to be the sole cause of Biden’s apparent win. But if the investigations continue, the nation will know the truth, one way or another, soon enough.

