https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-aoc-demands-joe-biden-enact-policies-green-new-deal-video/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to her supporters about forcing Joe Biden to pass the controversial Green New Deal legislation.

AOC stated, “That’s what our next move is, to make sure that the Biden administration keeps its promise, kept its promise to young people, kept its promise to Black lives, kept his promise to communities and working class people across the United States of America. That’s our message today, to keep ya promise. And so we know that we don’t just make that demand and walk away. We have to organize for it. We have to bring the heat for it. Because there’s a whole lot of people that tried to just shove a bunch of money before this election to try to buy their seat at the table.”

Ocasio-Cortez boasted that the proposed spending plan includes 2.2 trillion taxpayer dollars in broad categories.

She continued, “And because you all have done the work, you all got us a seat at the table, we have worked with the Biden Administration to secure a commitment on a two trillion dollar climate plan. Two trillion dollars. But we’re not going to stop there. We’re not going to stop with a piece of paper. That’s not what’s going to happen. We’re not going to forget about that agreement for the sake of an election, are we? No. What we’re going to do is that we’re going to organize and demand that this administration, which I believe is decent and kind and honorable, keep their promise.”

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

AOC claimed, “The movement is why I was elected to Congress, the movement is why Jamaal [Bowman] and Corey [Johnson] and Mondaire [Jones] are here today. You all the movement is why Ilhan [Omar] is here. The movement is why Rashida [Tlaib] is here. The movement is why Ed Markey was protected this year. It was the movement because as we’ve been saying since day one, they’ve got money, but we’ve got people. We’ve got people. And at the end of the day, dollar bills don’t vote, although they try to. We vote, people vote, young people vote. And it’s about time, long past time that we recognize and understand that we owe our seats.”

AOC continued, “We owe our political power because of young people, because of the movement for Black lives, because of women, because of the working class across this country. And it’s a class issue. It’s a race issue. It’s a gender issue. Because growing up as a little girl, I never, ever saw any elected representation that even didn’t really thought of me, let alone looked anything remotely like me. It’s working. It’s happening. And we are going to secure a future. We’re going to secure the basic tenets of a Green New Deal, a multi-trillion dollar jobs program for climate, for environmental, racial, gender, and class justice. That’s what the Green New Deal is and we will stick to that plan. So thank you all so very much.”

Click below to watch!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

