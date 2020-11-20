https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/watch-joe-biden-butchers-common-spanish-phrase-during-meeting-with-nancy-pelosi/

Joe Biden, who turned 78 today, butchered the common Spanish phrase, “mi casa, tu casa” (or, in the formal, “mi casa, su casa”) during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi this afternoon.

It’s not, “mi casa, you casa,” Joe:

Watch:

“This country is soooooooo f***ed”:

This is reminiscent of the time that then-President Obama wished the White House press corps a “happy cinco de quatro” on the day before “Cinco de Mayo”:

