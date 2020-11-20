https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-reporters-burst-out-yelling-at-vice-president-mike-pence

Reporters in the White House press briefing room burst out screaming at Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday after he declined to take questions at the conclusion of the coronavirus task force briefing.

“Do your part to put the health of your family, the health of your neighbors, the health of the people in your community first,” Pence said at the conclusion of the press briefing. “We are all in this together, and as I’ve said many times from this podium over many, many months, I know that with the cooperation of the American people, with our incredible doctors and nurses and first responders, with the extraordinary partnership of federal and state and local health officials, and with God’s help, we will get through this and we will get through this together.”

As Pence then turned around and began exiting the room, reporters began to scream at him for not answering questions which is a sharp contrast of how reporters have treated Democrat Joe Biden over the past several months when he has refused to answer questions at the ends of news conferences.

After several reporters shouted at Pence, one raised his voice above the others.

“Are you undermining a democratic election?” the reporter appeared to yell. “All of you need to answer that. What is going that you’re not working with the presidential [inaudible]?”

“You’re all part of not recognizing democracy,” the reporter shouted. “You’re all undermining the democratic election, every one of you.”

WATCH:

Chaos erupts as VP Pence walks away from the podium

pic.twitter.com/01U4TaIwW6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2020

