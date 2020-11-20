https://www.theepochtimes.com/wayne-county-certification-controversy_3587156.html

After public scrutiny following the initial deadlock, board members Monica Palmer and William Hartmann rescinded their votes to certify the election in Wayne County. They submitted these affidavits (pdf) (pdf).

Hartmann said he had a number of concerns with the results in Wayne County. One of the reasons he says he did want to certify the votes is because 71 percent of Absent Voter Counting Boards were unbalanced and had no explanation.

Both members said they were enticed to vote to certify because they were assured there would be a full, independent audit of Detroit’s unbalanced precincts.

