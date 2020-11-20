https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-throws-shade-at-reporter

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tossed some shade at a reporter Friday at the end of her news conference, refusing to answer multiple questions shouted at once while beginning to walk away from the podium — and then turning back to let rip a parting shot.

“I don’t call on activists,” McEnany said, bending down briefly to speak into the microphone before finally departing.

What happened next?

Oh, and did that ever irk one voice in the crowd, as a reporter quickly replied to the press secretary as she walked out of the room: “I’m not an activist, and you haven’t taken questions since Oct. 1, and you just took about five, Kayleigh. That’s not doing your job.”







McEnany Tells CNN Reporter ‘I Don’t Call on Activists’ at Press Briefing



youtu.be



CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later tweeted she was the target of McEnany’s mic-drop moment, noting that the press secretary called her an “activist” after being asked why she wasn’t calling on reporters.

And Collins added a zinger of her own: “It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism.”

Anything else?

Fox News said Playboy’s Brian Karem repeatedly shouted at McEnany during the briefing with questions about when President Donald Trump will admit he lost the election.

“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand that he lost?” Karem shouted while McEnany was ending the press conference, the cable network noted, adding that another reporter appeared to shout a question also — which prompted McEnany to deliver her parting shot.

Fox News reported that Karem has a reputation for shouting at members of the Trump administration and even shared his own video of him shouting at McEnany before the end of the briefing:

More from the cable network:

Earlier this year, Trump called Karem a “loudmouth” during a coronavirus press briefing in the Rose Garden. “I told them when they put this guy here, it’s nothing but trouble,” Trump said about Karem at the time. “He’s a showboat. If you keep talking, I’ll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I’m going to leave and you can have it out with them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

