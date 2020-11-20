https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/20/when-youre-too-insane-for-even-msnbc-keith-olbermann-close-to-swallowing-his-own-tongue-in-unhinged-rant-calling-trump-a-murderer-watch/

We can’t decide if Keith Olbermann is just desperate for attention OR if he really is this nuts. Maybe both?

Watch this crap fest:

100,000 AMERICANS WILL DIE BECAUSE OF TRUMP’S “HAIR DYE COUP.” It is a threat to our democracy and enables Trump to ignore Covid-19 as it ravages American citizens. Trump is a mass murderer and must be called such. Olbermann Vs. Trump: https://t.co/u3TcgIPmJO

In brief, below: pic.twitter.com/9eyVw3kVly — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 20, 2020

It’s really sad to watch this guy keep saying it’s him against Trump when Trump really doesn’t care anything about Keith or his rambling and insanity.

Negligent mass murderer? Huh?

Dude couldn’t even make it on MSNBC and c’mon, Joy Reid with her time-traveling homophobic hackers has been able to stick around that dump.

Olbermann was deemed too unstable for MSNBC. Consider that. https://t.co/8Ync4L9ICl — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 20, 2020

See?

So does that mean Woodrow Wilson was a mass murderer? You’re a clown — Office of Pizza Rolls & Tater Tots – Elect (@pap1129) November 20, 2020

Why are you upset? Doesn’t that mean 100,000 more Democrat voters? — President-elect Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) November 20, 2020

Explain how you come up with this? — johnab (@jabhawki) November 20, 2020

We’re thinking his mother may have eaten one too many paint chips while he was in utero.

Racist hoor says what? pic.twitter.com/hUV2xsRJxu — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 20, 2020

Why is this lie not flagged — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) November 20, 2020

Because Twitter.

That’s why.

Imagine getting your information from this twat. — Drew (@VikesPessimist) November 20, 2020

Your future. Counting the days… pic.twitter.com/TDX66hlVn1 — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) November 20, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Like that Russia hoax?! Jake Tapper seriously steps in it with tweet shaming GOP Senators for being silent on Trump trying to ‘overturn the election’

How about leave us TF alone?! Conservatives OWN Ed Markey for tweeting it’s ‘time to start asking what your govt. can do for YOU’

‘I’m your huckleberry’: Trump attorney dares The Lincoln Project to try and bully HIM after filing NV election contest and DAMN

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

