Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz joined Carl Higbie on Newsmax TV on Saturday to discuss the Trump Campaign’s legal case in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign is suing the state based on the Equal Protection Clause for not allowing Republican observers into the Philly Center while Democrats pumped out several hundred thousand votes for Biden without a single observer.

Of course, this was against the law.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden on election day by nearly 700,000 votes until Democrats were able to manufacture another one million votes for Joe Biden in the next 48 hours.

Dershowitz believes the Trump campaign will win their case in Pennsylvania. The state courts do not have the right to change election law only the legislature has this right.

