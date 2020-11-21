https://www.theblaze.com/Featured-Stories---Homepage/ben-carson-credits-trump-covid-recovery

Dr. Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, credited President Donald Trump for his recovery from coronavirus after the president approved Carson to receive experimental treatment.

As TheBlaze reported, Carson contracted COVID-19 about two weeks ago. When news of Carson’s infection broke, his chief of staff told media that Carson was “already beginning to feel better.” But Carson has now revealed that he was “desperately ill” and required experimental treatment to recover from the virus.

What did Carson say?

Carson, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, wrote on Facebook Friday that he is “convinced” that Trump’s actions saved his life after he became “extremely sick.”

“I was extremely sick and initially took Oleander 4X with dramatic improvement. However, I have several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill,” Carson explained.

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life,” he wrote.

More from CNN:

When Trump had Covid-19 last month, he received Regeneron’s experimental antibody treatment, which is still in large-scale clinical trials but has been available for compassionate use — something the FDA has to approve on an individual basis, as it did for the President. The company in October applied to the FDA asking for emergency use authorization of its antibody treatment.

Fortunately, because of Trump’s actions to approve Carson to receive the experimental treatment, Carson said he is now in the clear.

“President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” Carson wrote. “I am hopeful that we can stop playing politics with medicine and instead combine our efforts and goodwill for the good of all people.”

In addition to experimental treatments, some Americans are likely just weeks away from receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer applied for emergency approval with the Food and Drug Administration. If approved, the vaccine — as many as 25 million doses — will be deployed by the middle or end of December.

Clinical trials revealed the vaccine is 95% effective, and that the most severe side-effects of the vaccine are fatigue and headaches. Pfizer said the vaccine was effective “cross age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics.”

