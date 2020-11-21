https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/carson-covid-trump-monoclonal-antibody/2020/11/21/id/998147

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he was “extremely sick” with the coronavirus, but President Donald Trump cleared him for the monoclonal antibody treatment he’d received himself.

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life,” Carson said on his Facebook account.

“I was extremely sick and initially took Oleander 4X with dramatic improvement,” Carson said. Oleandrin, a derivative of the oleander plant, is the medication that had been championed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for the treatment of coronavirus.

However, Carson added that he has “several co-morbidities” and after experiencing minor discomfort, his symptoms “accelerated” and he became “desperately ill.”

Carson said he’s convinced the monoclonal antibody treatment was what saved his life.

“President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” Carson said, adding that he hopes “we can stop playing politics with medicine”

“We must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible,” said Carson.

Trump in October credited his own recovery to antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Food and Drug Administration last week approved Bamlanivimab, Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody therapy, for emergency use. Regeneron’s treatment has not yet received emergency use authorizations.

“There are a number of promising treatments that need to be tested, approved, and distributed (sooner rather than later) so that the economy can be re-opened and we can all return to a semblance of normalcy,” Carson said.

He also urged people not to cause alarm by claiming there have been “dangerous shortcuts” involved in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

