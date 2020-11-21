https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/11/21/biden-corruption-allegations-have-32-of-democrats-asking-for-a-special-counsel-to-investigate-n1165970

According to a poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports for Just the News, 32% of Democrats and a majority of registered voters want a special counsel appointed to investigate allegations of corruption against the Biden family. The poll asked, “If Joe Biden becomes president, should a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations of corruption involving his family’s dealings with China and Ukraine?”

Yes – 52%

No – 33%

Unsure – 15%

The overall results of the survey of 1,200 registered voters are partially due to corporate media malfeasance in vetting the Democrat nominee during the general election. Some liberal-leaning outlets like The New York Times and Politico had written stories on the Biden family’s shady foreign business deals, even during the 2020 primary. Then they all had Trump-induced dementia regarding their own reporting during the general election. The DNC establishment had decided Biden was the nominee, and President Trump needed to be defeated at all costs.

When the most damning and corroborated evidence was obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop, the corporate media was joined by Big Tech in suppressing and discrediting the information. Right-leaning media outlets documented how the information breaking in the New York Post was actively suppressed online. Corporate media outlets and their contributors straight from the deep state dismissed the story as “Russian disinformation.”

The results of the actions taken by Big Tech and the corporate media were documented in a poll conducted for the Media Research Center:

A new post-election poll from the Media Research Center, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, shows 36 percent of Biden voters were NOT aware of the evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) say that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for the former Vice President.

The disputed election results currently show Biden winning the popular vote by approximately 5%. The group of voters who were unaware and would not have voted for Biden had they known of the scandal could have led to an Electoral College win for President Trump. This episode also demonstrates the danger of early voting because some respondents had already voted when the story broke.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen also notes the poll results may be a result of the growing rift within the Democrat Party:

“It’s not at all surprising that Republicans overwhelmingly believe a special counsel should be appointed,” Rasmussen said. “It’s also not surprising that nearly half of Independents agree. What is stunning is that 32% of Democrats support the idea.” “That may be a reflection of the deep divide within the Democratic party,” he continued. “Among Very Liberal voters, 42% say a special counsel is warranted (only 47% disagree). These voters lacked enthusiasm for Biden throughout the campaign, but considered him the lesser of two evils compared to Trump.”

Some may say that we have a political retribution problem. However, it is worth considering whether we actually have a genuine corruption problem among our political class, an issue they go to great lengths to hide. The most widely known example is President Trump’s impeachment over an inquiry into the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that time, the DOJ has now confirmed they had an open, active investigation of Hunter Biden for money laundering. Yet the president, the chief law enforcement officer in the country, was tried in the Senate for asking about it.

The only way a special counsel will be appointed is if Attorney General Bill Barr does it before January. It would be a terrible look for Joe Biden’s attorney general to shut down an active investigation. However, this seems unlikely. Biden AG candidates such as DNC Chair Tom Perez or defeated Alabama Senator Doug Jones are even less likely to start an investigation.

Joe Biden and establishment Democrats may celebrate what they see as a mandate when he enters the Oval Office. However, there is a far-Left coalition that is beginning to understand it was used and is angry. There is also a segment of voters who feel they were misled about potentially corrupt foreign business dealings. Add President Trump’s supporters who want a continuation of the America First policies that focus on Americans’ wealth, prosperity, and security, and Biden may have a much more difficult time governing than he anticipates.

This becomes a bigger risk if more evidence of corruption is made public. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Finance Committee have an ongoing investigation into these matters. They released a supplemental report with new findings last week. It indicated there is more to come.

There are early signs the next four years under a President Biden will not be the “return to decency” or the “return to normal” he promised. And that 2022 may not be a good year for them.

