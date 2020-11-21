https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/california-churches-still-closed-strip-clubs-reopen/

(DAILY WIRE) – A judge ordered strip clubs reopened in San Diego earlier this month, leading a lawyer from a law firm representing multiple churches in California to protest what he described as “a constitutional travesty.”

San Diego Superior Court judge Joel R. Wohlfeil issued a temporary restraining order against Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Diego County that orders them to cease any action that prevents such establishments from “being allowed to provide live adult entertainment,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The court found that the entertainment at the two strip clubs involved in the case is “constitutionally protected speech” and concluded that “the harm to [the strip clubs] if the Application is denied is greater than the harm to [the government] if the Application is granted.”

