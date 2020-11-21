http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-cP6A9URC58/

Friday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson addressed the ongoing back-and-forth between him and Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell over allegations that millions of votes were changed by electronic vote machines in the presidential election earlier this month.

During his Thursday show, Carlson called into question Powell’s claim and said she had refused to offer evidence to him and his program.

Earlier on Friday, Powell responded to Carlson’s commentary and said the FNC host was “insulting, demanding and rude” in an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

As he had said a night earlier, Carlson told viewers people in the White House and people close to the president had not seen Powell’s evidence.

He also said that Powell’s pledge during her FBN appearance that proof was coming “within the next two weeks” was “great news” and that if successful, she will have uncovered what he called the “greatest crime in the history of the country.”

“As far as we are concerned, that is great news,” Carlson said. “If Sidney Powell can prove that technology companies switched millions of votes and stole the presidential election, she will have almost single-handedly uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country, and no one will be more grateful for that than us.”

