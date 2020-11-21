https://babylonbee.com/news/cnn-condemns-trump-rallies-as-physically-peaceful-but-morally-violent/

U.S.—With protests against voter fraud and in support of President Trump springing up all around the nation, the media has had a difficult time finding physical violence or terrorism among the Trump supporters.

“Ok, well — these rallies aren’t exactly violent in a physical sense,” said CNN anchor Don Lemon. “But they are chock full of moral violence. These racist Trump supporters are committing moral, rhetorical, and emotional violence against our democracy. That’s basically the same as physical violence!”

According to reports, some of these demonstrations have been affected by physical violence from Antifa through the use of clubs, brass knuckles, pepper spray, and deadly bladed weapons. Such physical violence, according to the media, is a necessary counterweight to the “moral violence” being perpetrated by Trump supporters.

“We can only hope that this physical Antifa violence will be enough to beat back this horrific speech-violence being committed,” said Lemon.

Previous Article Kraken Holds Press Conference To Distance Itself From Trump Campaign

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

