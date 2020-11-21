https://noqreport.com/2020/11/21/cnn-fact-check-on-dominion-voting-systems-connects-them-to-clintons-soros-and-venezuela/

Hundreds of thousands of Americans learned today that Dominion Voting Systems has connections to Venezuela, George Soros, and the Clintons. The source of these revelations is hilarious because they were attempting to debunk claims about questionable ties to criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic. It was CNN. Their intention was to keep the voter fraud company in the shadows, but instead they exposed them even further.

As Mindy Robinson noted on Twitter, “They literally prove it’s true trying to prove it’s ‘false.’”

Check out the mental gymnastics CNN fact checkers did trying to run defense on the Dominion Voting scam bombshell. No one’s talking about “corporate ties” on paper, we’re talking about them simply working together. They literally prove it’s true trying to prove it’s “false.”🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/keMKXLv03G — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 21, 2020

The “fact-check” they ran pertained to claims made during a press conference held by President Trump’s attorneys detailing how they were moving forward with efforts to provide a lawful conclusion to the presidential election. One of the attorneys, Sidney Powell, brought up Dominion Voting Systems and their ties to Venezuela, George Soros, and the Clintons.

How did CNN handle the claims? By “debunking” it through technicalities. They didn’t try to pretend like there were no connections between the fraudulent voting system and leftist criminal groups. Instead, they said there was essentially no legally binding, official ties. Then, they revealed that there are clearly ties, just as Powell said in the conference. From their fact-check:

Powell claimed that widely used voting machines from the election technology company Dominion Voting Systems featured software created “at the direction” of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to swing his own election results, and that the company has ties to the Clinton Foundation and Soros. Facts first: None of this is true. Dominion has no corporate ties with Venezuela, the Clinton Foundation or Soros.

They have “no corporate ties,” according to CNN. We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and assume that Venezuela, the Clintons, and Soros are not collectively stupid enough to establish official corporate ties and a verifiable paper trail with a company they use to illegally change votes.

To CNN’s credit, they did acknowledge that there are ties between all of these organizations and people, albeit wording it all in a way that makes it sound completely legit. “Nothing to see here” is the vibe they unsuccessfully attempted to portray. As we see from the article, Dominion is connected to Venezuela…

Smartmatic was founded in Florida by two Venezuelans, and did provide election technology to the Venezuelan government.

Dominion is connected to the Clintons…

While Dominion did agree to donate its technology to “emerging democracies” as part of a program run by the Clinton Foundation in 2014, according to the foundation’s website, Dominion said in its statement that it has “no company ownership relationships” with the foundation.

Dominion is connected to George Soros…

And while the chairman of the board of Smartmatic’s parent company is also on the board of a foundation run by Soros, Open Society Foundations, Soros himself is not involved in either company.

We should all thank CNN for verifying Dominion Voting System’s connections to George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and Venezuela during their clumsy attempt to debunk it all.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

