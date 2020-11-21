https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-supporters-gathered-outside-cnn-headquarters/

Hundreds of Trump supporters have gathered outside of CNN headquarters in Atlanta in protest for a #WalkAway “Rescue America Rally.”

Video captured by independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager shows the group chanting “CNN Sucks” and “Shame on you,” led by #WalkAway movement leader Brandon Straka.

The rally is advertised as a means of showing “the radical left that they do not own America’s streets and that our country is filled with kind, loving, big-hearted Americans of every race, religion, background, and creed.”

One man addressed the crowd, telling a story of a time when he was called “scum” by a CNN producer when he was “homeless and sleeping on the streets.”The man said he had gotten badly beat up, and had stumbled and laid down in front of the building. Security had come out to ask him to move, but when he asked for time to collect himself, the man says he heard a producer tell the security guard to “get that scum away from here.”


