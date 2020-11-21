http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6Pzqz8cZQew/

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo asked former CBS anchor Dan Rather how the media should carry itself going forward and told Rather, “everything can be done with integrity, and I learned that from you.”

Cuomo asked, “What about the media? What should we do more? What should we do less, in terms of lesson learned?”

After Rather answered, Cuomo stated that his generation didn’t have to look for role models, “I got to watch people like you, specifically you. You had the respect of my father. Because of how you did the job, and you showed me that an anchor can bring integrity to any kind of coverage, whether it’s weather, whether it’s law, whether it’s famine, everything can be done with integrity, and I learned that from you.”

