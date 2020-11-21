https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/cnns-keith-boykin-opposed-the-execution-of-orlando-hall-convicted-of-murder-by-an-all-white-jury/

The Justice Department executed Orlando Hall in Indiana Thursday night after the Supreme Court cleared the way earlier in the day. CNN commentator Keith Boykin notes that Hall was a black man convicted by an all-white jury. What’s the point? Would an all-black jury have let him off? And would that be a good thing?

Orlando Hall was executed last night. Hall was a Black man convicted by an all-white jury. He is the eighth person executed this year by the Trump administration. There were no federal executions under Pres. Obama, and Biden plans to end them as well.https://t.co/hXbrEr3gVL pic.twitter.com/k1vPrH8ymj — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 20, 2020

Joe Biden “planning” to do anything gives us zero confidence it will be done — look at his great success in pulling our troops out of Afghanistan by 2014.

Boykin notes in a follow-up that his first tweet “expressed no opinion on the facts of this case,” so we have to go to the New York Times to find out Hall’s story:

According to the Justice Department, Mr. Hall was a part of a marijuana trafficking operation out of Pine Bluff, Ark. In 1994, he and others went to the home of a man in Arlington, Texas, who they believed had reneged on a drug transaction, the department said. There, the group kidnapped the man’s 16-year-old sister, and members of the group later raped her, beat her over the head with a shovel, soaked her with gasoline and buried her alive, it said.

They kidnapped a teenage girl, raped her, and buried her alive, and an all-white jury disapproved.

You conveniently left out the most important part. The black teenager that was raped and murdered. pic.twitter.com/IXBM4NA7gc — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 20, 2020

I don’t see anywhere in the article where it mentions the victim’s ethnicity.. perhaps I missed it. — Simon C. Gray (@simoncgray) November 20, 2020

Are you implying that the ‘all-white’ jury wrongly convicted this man of brutally raping, torturing and killing a 16 year old girl over a drug deal with her brother? Are you implying black jury members would not have come to this conclusion? What is your argument? pic.twitter.com/6c2dMQIoPN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 21, 2020

I don’t understand the need to frame that in way to indicate his race had anything to do with the outcome. Somethings are just really that simple… he did heinous crime and paid in the way our legal system was designed to do. — Jose Santrich (@JLSantrich) November 21, 2020

And thanks for pointing out that the all white jury gave the black girl justice — @pmurany (@PMurany) November 21, 2020

And if Hall hadn’t been convicted? What would your take have been then? Wait, I know. “All-white jury denies justice to black victim!” — Occam’s Razor Ramon (@OccamRamon) November 20, 2020

He raped a teenage girl and buried her alive. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 20, 2020

Orlando Hall kidnapped 16 year old girl at gunpoint, repeatedly gang raped her in the vehicle they took her in and at the motel they held her at. And when Orlando Hall decided she knew too much, he and his accomplices took her to a park, beat her with a shovel & buried her alive. — TRHL Josie ™ (@TRHLofficial) November 20, 2020

How much you wanna bet Keith wouldn’t let this rapist/murderer anywhere around his daughter… if he has one. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 21, 2020

The only injustice here is that it took over 25 years to carry out the sentence. — Michael Munson (@MDMunson) November 20, 2020

Good riddance. He was an absolute monster. Evil personified. — President-Elect Dominion (@MrJeremyTurner) November 20, 2020

If we’re gonna have a death penalty- it’s for these people. — KO QUEEN 👑 (@koqu33n) November 20, 2020

Good riddance of Orlando Hall. Here is his victim. Let’s remember her. pic.twitter.com/ZKV2IcIZcN — Assault Clip (@assaultclip) November 20, 2020

This monster died a much more humane death than the victim of his heinous crime. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) November 21, 2020

He winced and twitched a bit, yawned, and stopped breathing. His victim, a 16-year-old black girl, was gang raped for two days, beaten with a shovel, thrown into a pre-dug grave, doused with gasoline, and buried alive.https://t.co/zIH1bgUiwb — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 20, 2020

How to be on the wrong side of a topic 101. — Pete LaValle (@LaVallePeter) November 20, 2020

So, you decided to tweet, and it isn’t going how you expected… pic.twitter.com/hP8fEt60N5 — Quarantined Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) November 20, 2020

I am not a death penalty advocate because our system has flaws.

This one, they got right. — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) November 20, 2020

Hall’s lawyers said he never denied his role in Rene’s killing. — Cliff Brogdon (@Gring0_Guero) November 20, 2020

He got off too easily. Death was too good for this animal. — Austin (@AustinsActs) November 20, 2020

Not a big supporter of the death penalty here but at least he got to live for 26 years longer than his murder victim. — Funky Cold Medina 🇺🇸🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@thatonemedina) November 20, 2020

Any thoughts on his victim? Or nah? — Attila the Honeybun also doesn’t call on activists (@AttilaSaysMeow) November 20, 2020

PS, Nice ratio. — Woke Zombie (@foogatwo) November 21, 2020

Hey, for everyone pointing out Boykin’s need to clarify that Hall was convicted by an all-white jury, he’s against the death penalty for whites too, even murderers with Nazi tattoos.

My previous tweet expressed no opinion on the facts of this case, but for the record, I remain opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances — no matter the crime, the victim or the perpetrator. Period. https://t.co/RfXFqVBNRo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 20, 2020

