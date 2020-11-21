http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n5vcJkF0Bsc/

“Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man.”

Sesame Street has sold its soul — your children’s souls too, if you’ll let it — to the Great Reset.

It has teamed up with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to make a series of videos brainwashing educating children about the vital importance of learning to live with the ‘New Normal’: wearing masks, maintaining six feet social distancing, gratefully accepting their vaccine shots, getting used to not playing with friends in person but just meeting them virtually on a screen…

On a World Economic Forum podcast called ‘The Great Reset: Resetting education with Sesame Street’, the blue Sesame Street puppet Grover tells his impressionable young listeners:

“At first it was hard when nobody could go to school and I could not visit my friends like Elmo or, well, even Oscar the Grouch. But then we learned to have video play time. It was a lot of fun and made me feel better.”

Just in case any children fail to understand that the Great Reset is their friend, Grover is on hand to make a hilarious joke about it.

“I know a thing or two about resetting. I reset my alarm clock every morning. Hahahahahaha.”

Then he adds: “Resetting the entire world. That is a very big job.”

At no point, obviously, does either Grover the blue sock puppet, or his handler Sherrie Westin — President of Social Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop — raise the possibility that the world might not actually need or want a ‘Great Reset’. Its importance is a given.

On a separate video — one of a series — Grover encourages young children to wear masks and maintain six-foot social distancing in public. Again neither Grover nor his sinister controllers at the non-profit Sesame Workshop appear to be aware that these are deeply contentious positions, that many parents may be strongly opposed to their children wearing masks and highly sceptical about the need for them to maintain six-foot social distancing.

“Caring for each other because we are all in this together,” says Grover.

On a separate video, another Sesame Street character, Elmo, is shown going to the doctor to get a vaccine shot.

The World Economic Forum’s Sesame Street website explains that this

“…helps a parent reassure a child why this is so important, and why it’s OK.”

Some of us are old enough to remember an era when this kind of blatant propaganda came only from countries behind the Iron Curtain and when we in the West treated it with the appropriate scorn and horror.

This won’t be the case if the Great Reset gets its way. It will become the New Normal.

Delingpole: The Great Reset Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

