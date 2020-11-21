https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-stimulus-bernie-sanders-alexandria-ocasio-cortez/2020/11/21/id/998173

The Democrat Party’s left-flank leader Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Saturday turned up the heat on lawmakers to pass legislation providing $2,000 monthly stimulus payments, and $600-a-month unemployment payouts.

In a tweet, Sanders blasted the stalled talks for a stimulus package, and demanded “The do-nothing Senate must act.”

“The American people can’t afford to wait any longer,” he wrote. “Every working class American needs $2,000 a month. Every unemployed American needs $600 a week. Every American needs healthcare as a human right. No one in America should go hungry or homeless.”

Fox News noted Sanders has made the demands before.

In May, Sanders, then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., also introduced a bill to provide $2,000-a-month payments, arguing the one-time payment of $1,200 provided in the CARES Act did not go far enough to help struggling families.

Congress has yet to agree on a new stimulus package that would pass and which President Donald Trump would sign.

Another left-flank lawmaker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday tweeted the United States should “pay people to stay home” to curb the spread of coronavirus. And Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., proposed: “We need to send every American a check until this crisis is over.”

